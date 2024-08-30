SNAKEBYTE
WARNING: Unusual activities have been detected on your JJB-branded Personal Computer (tm). Your precious datas are at risk of being lost. Also, you are a snake inside the computer.
🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍
Explore the inner world of 90s computers, traverse corrupted programs and strange worlds. Eat pellets, get stronger, find secrets and avoid getting corrupted yourself! Only you can save the computer. You can do it snek !
🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍
Controls
Move with [WASD] or [Arrow Keys]
Dash with [Space]
Pause with [P]
Toggle Music with [M]
Toggle SFX with [L]
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|ToulouTouMou
|Genre
|Adventure
|Tags
|ascii, computer, Exploration, Metroidvania, Minimalist, old-computer, old-school, Retro, snake
Comments
Absolutely amazing sequel. The calculator part is killing me and I may need a walkthrough.
Pls fix bugs and add fullscreen mode, bye bye 128 score.
Very nice game :) I wasn't able to beat it but will probably come back in the future. I like how the game explores the story and adds more complex things to explore while still utilizing the very simple gameplay of classic snake.
bro i spent like 40 minutes on the final part of the virus boss fight dude like can you make the verticals go slower?
like those one-character unit wide gaps are really difficult
or like make the game go slower in general but keep the speed boost the same. Or add a button that makes the game slower
Good story though
needs a map.
Also, the final score thing like how many out of 177 is bugged it says i picked up 7 when Im pretty sure i picked up 101
Spicy death prompt there... yeah I'm not finishing this. Really cool though!
I really like the vibe. Sadly there is no fullscreen in browser. First music track slaps
Immediately went into text board area and there is sudden difficulty spike that I am a bit impatient to complete.
it goes so much faster up and down, hard one
Edit: passed it and leaving a nice review ;)