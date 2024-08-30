WARNING: Unusual activities have been detected on your JJB-branded Personal Computer (tm). Your precious datas are at risk of being lost. Also, you are a snake inside the computer.

🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍

Explore the inner world of 90s computers, traverse corrupted programs and strange worlds. Eat pellets, get stronger, find secrets and avoid getting corrupted yourself! Only you can save the computer. You can do it snek !

🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍

Controls

Move with [WASD] or [Arrow Keys]

Dash with [Space]

Pause with [P]

Toggle Music with [M]

Toggle SFX with [L]